Humana Inc (HUM) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co lowered its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,919 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for about 1.7% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.30% of Humana worth $605,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Humana by 120.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 2,984.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Humana by 531.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $169,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $305.10 on Friday. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $235.56 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MED upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $350.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $318.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

In other Humana news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total value of $1,576,379.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,398.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

