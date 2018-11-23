Hortonworks (HDP) Trading 7.6% Higher

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.83. 784,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,177,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Citigroup set a $33.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Hortonworks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hortonworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 109,200 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $2,336,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,184 shares in the company, valued at $25,491,337.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 2,724 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $58,647.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,624.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 778,777 shares of company stock worth $16,351,733 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hortonworks by 16.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its holdings in Hortonworks by 21.4% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hortonworks by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hortonworks by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hortonworks by 31.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Hortonworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDP)

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

