Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 778,930 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Honeywell International worth $505,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 140,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7,972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 467.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,944,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,783.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

Honeywell International stock opened at $144.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.30 and a twelve month high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

