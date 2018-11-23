Homrich & Berg Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Homrich & Berg lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.81.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,545,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ioannis Skoufalos sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $3,176,401.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,031 shares of company stock worth $46,239,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Homrich & Berg Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/homrich-berg-lowers-holdings-in-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.