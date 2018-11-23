Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Tops $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $12,456.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00127477 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00191534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.67 or 0.09053679 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

