Histogenics (HSGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,878,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 1,490,342 shares.The stock last traded at $0.54 and had previously closed at $0.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on shares of Histogenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Histogenics to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Brookline Cap M reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Histogenics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Histogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

The company has a market cap of $33.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Histogenics Corp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSGX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Histogenics during the third quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Histogenics during the first quarter valued at $320,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Histogenics during the second quarter valued at $242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Histogenics by 72.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Histogenics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

