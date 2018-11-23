Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Stake Lowered by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,324,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,205 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $268,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,548,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,340,000 after purchasing an additional 896,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 86.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,625,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,730,000 after buying an additional 6,763,660 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,914,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,065,000 after buying an additional 156,544 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 16.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,283,000 after buying an additional 578,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 178.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,621,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,692,000 after buying an additional 2,323,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price objective on Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.28.

Hilton Hotels stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,593. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

