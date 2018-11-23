Helen of Troy (HELE) Given a $151.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $151.00 price target on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.67.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE opened at $138.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $140.62.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.19 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $62,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 16.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.