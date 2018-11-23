Helen of Troy (HELE) Given a $151.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $151.00 price target on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.67.
HELE opened at $138.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $140.62.
In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $62,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 16.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
