Head-To-Head Survey: Industrial Services of America (IDSA) and Pool (POOL)

Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) and Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Industrial Services of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Pool shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Industrial Services of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Pool shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Industrial Services of America and Pool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Services of America 0.08% 0.43% 0.21% Pool 8.21% 78.04% 17.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industrial Services of America and Pool’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Services of America $54.94 million 0.24 -$1.13 million N/A N/A Pool $2.79 billion 2.22 $191.63 million $3.99 38.55

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Services of America.

Volatility & Risk

Industrial Services of America has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pool has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pool pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Industrial Services of America does not pay a dividend. Pool pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pool has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Industrial Services of America and Pool, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Services of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Pool 0 4 0 0 2.00

Pool has a consensus price target of $154.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.29%. Given Pool’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pool is more favorable than Industrial Services of America.

Summary

Pool beats Industrial Services of America on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Services of America

Industrial Services of America, Inc. buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass. The company sells ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal to steel mini-mills, integrated steel makers, foundries, refineries, and processors. It also buys and sells used auto parts. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It also provides building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for use in pool installations and remodeling; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers discretionary recreational and related outdoor lifestyle products that enhance consumers' use and enjoyment of outdoor living spaces, such as spas, grills, and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and golf course and other commercial customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 351 sales centers. Pool Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

