Head to Head Review: Echelon (ELON) vs. BIO-key International (BKYI)

Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Echelon and BIO-key International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Echelon 0 0 0 0 N/A BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00

BIO-key International has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.96%.

Profitability

This table compares Echelon and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echelon N/A N/A N/A BIO-key International -92.72% -40.25% -35.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Echelon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Echelon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of BIO-key International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Echelon and BIO-key International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Echelon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BIO-key International $6.30 million 2.82 -$4.27 million N/A N/A

Echelon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIO-key International.

Summary

Echelon beats BIO-key International on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Echelon Company Profile

Echelon Corporation develops, markets, and sells embedded components, modules, edge servers, and software. The company offers chips, gateways, and design and management software under the LONWORKS and IzoT brands. It also provides a range of control networking solutions under the LumInsight and Lumewave by Echelon brands that consist of wired and wireless control nodes; smart gateways for interconnecting the control nodes; and a software-based Central Management System, which is used for startup, commissioning, management, and monitoring of the lighting network. The company sells its products and services to original equipment manufacturers and systems integrators in the building, industrial, transportation, utility/home, and other automation markets. The company markets its products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific/Japan through direct sales organization, third-party electronics representatives, value-added resellers, and distributors. Echelon Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. Its products also comprise ID Director, a solution for single sign on integration with CA Technologies SiteMinder, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, and other solutions; and WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in insecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. The company also sells third-party hardware components. BIO-key International, Inc. markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, and partner networks to government and corporate customers primarily in North America. It has strategic partnership with Quantum Business Advisory to bring its software and hardware solutions to enterprises in India. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

