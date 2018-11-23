Head-To-Head Comparison: SMITHS GRP PLC/S (SMGZY) and Dais Analytic (DLYT)

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) and Dais Analytic (OTCMKTS:DLYT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

SMITHS GRP PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Dais Analytic does not pay a dividend. SMITHS GRP PLC/S pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

1.0% of SMITHS GRP PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SMITHS GRP PLC/S and Dais Analytic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMITHS GRP PLC/S 2 3 1 0 1.83 Dais Analytic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMITHS GRP PLC/S and Dais Analytic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMITHS GRP PLC/S $4.33 billion 1.61 $373.50 million $1.21 14.60 Dais Analytic $380,000.00 11.76 -$3.44 million N/A N/A

SMITHS GRP PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Dais Analytic.

Volatility and Risk

SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dais Analytic has a beta of -3.07, indicating that its share price is 407% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMITHS GRP PLC/S and Dais Analytic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMITHS GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Dais Analytic -328.98% N/A -723.75%

Summary

SMITHS GRP PLC/S beats Dais Analytic on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMITHS GRP PLC/S

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Medical division provides specialty medical devices and consumables, including infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in the areas of diagnostics and emergency patient transport. It serves hospitals, surgery centers, clinics, and home care providers; and other medical device manufacturers. The Smiths Detection division offers sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Smiths Interconnect division provides specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems for applications in the defense, semiconductor test, medical, space, commercial aerospace, and rail markets. The Flex-Tek division offers engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases for aerospace, consumer products, construction, medical, and industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Smiths Industries and changed its name to Smiths Group plc in 2000. Smiths Group plc was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Dais Analytic

Dais Analytic Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes applications using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, sea, brackish, or waste water. It is also developing NanoAir, a water based refrigerant dehumidification, humidification, heating, and cooling system. In addition, Dais Analytic Corporation develops PolyCool, a cooling tower system; and NanoCap, an energy storage device, as well as licenses its nano-structure polymer technology. The company was formerly known as Dais Corporation and changed its name to Dais Analytic Corporation in December 1999. Dais Analytic Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

