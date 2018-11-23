Head to Head Comparison: Premier Exhibitions (PRXIQ) & Dover Motorsports (DVD)

Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Dover Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Premier Exhibitions does not pay a dividend. Dover Motorsports pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A Dover Motorsports 23.47% 6.60% 4.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Dover Motorsports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dover Motorsports $46.74 million 1.57 $8.42 million $0.10 19.97

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Exhibitions.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Exhibitions has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Premier Exhibitions and Dover Motorsports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Dover Motorsports 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.3% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Premier Exhibitions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Exhibitions Company Profile

Premier Exhibitions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues. The company operates and manages various exhibitions, such as Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition' that features the artifacts recovered from the wreck site; Titanic: The Experience, a Titanic-themed exhibition; and Bodies…The Exhibition' and Bodies Revealed', which display multiple human anatomy sets that contain a collection of whole human body specimens, and single human organs and body parts. It also operates and manages Pompeii: One Day in Pompeii', which features the artifacts recovered from the debris of the city of Pompeii; Real Pirates' that tells the story of the Whydah, the first authenticated pirate shipwreck in U.S. waters, and the stories of the people whose lives converged on the vessel; and The Discovery of King Tut', an exhibition based on King Tutankhamun. In addition, the company sells merchandise, such as apparel, posters, gifts, and jewelry related to its shows over the Internet; publishes exhibition catalogs; and provides ancillary services, such as audio tours, as well as sells visitor exhibition themed photographs at its exhibition gift shops. Premier Exhibitions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

