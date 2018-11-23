Hawaiian (HA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie set a $43.00 price target on Hawaiian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hawaiian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of HA stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 18.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 23.8% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 9.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.