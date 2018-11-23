Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $791,000 Stake in Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $910,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $370,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $4,113,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Under Armour to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.26.

Under Armour stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.45. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/hartford-investment-management-co-has-791000-stake-in-under-armour-inc-uaa.html.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.