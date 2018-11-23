Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $517,000 Stake in News Corp (NWSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in News were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in News by 44.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 135,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 41,799 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in News by 74.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in News by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,271,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,215,000 after buying an additional 280,602 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in News in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in News by 67.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 69,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NWSA stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. News Corp has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

