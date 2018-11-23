Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 411.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,370,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,708 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $66,610,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 655.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,174,000 after buying an additional 530,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Fortinet by 306.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 665,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,531,000 after buying an additional 501,529 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 22.7% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,786,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,868,000 after buying an additional 330,288 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $68.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $110,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $825,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Dale Jr. Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $148,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,480. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

