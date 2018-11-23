Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Stake Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,523 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 106,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 59,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

NYSE HIG opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

