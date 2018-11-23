HAP Trading LLC Takes $202,000 Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,297,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 934,901 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,456,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,636,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National CineMedia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,420,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 150,525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in National CineMedia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National CineMedia by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 56,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on National CineMedia from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

In related news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 30,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $302,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 526,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 459,738 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $3,443,437.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.83. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 50.31% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

