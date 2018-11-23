Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) CEO Acquires $97,370.00 in Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) CEO Gerald Evans acquired 6,500 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $97,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,866,376.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HBI opened at $15.62 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 85.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,707,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,828 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 449.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,268,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,729 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $46,176,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 204.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,998,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,254 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.2% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,633,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,491 shares during the period.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

