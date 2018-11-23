Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,870 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 2.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $110,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 69.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $182.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $188.90.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,798.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Barclays set a $198.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

