GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 4,247.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. bought a new position in GTT Communications during the second quarter worth about $177,680,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GTT Communications by 17.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,246,000 after acquiring an additional 396,471 shares during the last quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GTT Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 53,943 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in GTT Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 497,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GTT Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTT stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 1.14. GTT Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $448.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.19 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 399,854 shares in the company, valued at $17,993,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 234,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $9,365,020.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,443,731 shares of company stock valued at $133,601,041. 23.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GTT Communications to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

