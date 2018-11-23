Green Plains Inc (GPRE) EVP Sells $52,470.00 in Stock

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) EVP Walter S. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $52,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,089 shares in the company, valued at $928,526.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 31,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,404. Green Plains Inc has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.23%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Green Plains’s payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. TheStreet cut Green Plains from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on Green Plains and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1,751.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $169,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6,817.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $285,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

