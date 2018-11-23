Green Dot (GDOT) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.57 and last traded at $77.58. Approximately 549,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 375,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jess Unruh sold 2,147 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total transaction of $163,751.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,864.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 9,860 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $885,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,202 shares in the company, valued at $29,030,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,207 shares of company stock valued at $33,920,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Green Dot by 51.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,910,000 after buying an additional 133,086 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Green Dot by 8.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Green Dot by 7,525.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 26.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 411,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after buying an additional 86,684 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

