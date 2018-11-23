Graincorp Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.08 (GNC)

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th.
Shares of ASX:GNC opened at A$7.64 ($5.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14. Graincorp has a 1-year low of A$7.17 ($5.09) and a 1-year high of A$10.55 ($7.48).
About Graincorp
See Also: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Graincorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graincorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.