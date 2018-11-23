Graincorp Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.08 (GNC)

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of ASX:GNC opened at A$7.64 ($5.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14. Graincorp has a 1-year low of A$7.17 ($5.09) and a 1-year high of A$10.55 ($7.48).

About Graincorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company. It operates through four segments: Storage & Logistics, Marketing, Malt, and Oils. The Storage & Logistics segment receives, transports, tests, and stores grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, and other bulk commodities, as well as stores and exports/imports grains and other bulk commodities.

