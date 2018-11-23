Gold Pressed Latinum Reaches Market Capitalization of $23,173.00 (GPL)

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00001366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Pressed Latinum has a total market capitalization of $23,173.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.14 or 0.02287927 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00534697 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00021706 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00013797 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00017593 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Gold Pressed Latinum Profile

Gold Pressed Latinum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt Jane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. Gold Pressed Latinum’s official website is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm

Buying and Selling Gold Pressed Latinum

Gold Pressed Latinum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Pressed Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Pressed Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

