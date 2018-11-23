Girard Partners LTD. Invests $114,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.63.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,984,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.03 per share, with a total value of $50,442.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,665.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $112.69 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

