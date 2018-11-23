Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.26 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 55,048.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,292,998,000 after buying an additional 5,494,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,570,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,209,107,000 after buying an additional 1,256,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,121,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,667,910,000 after buying an additional 858,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,326,000 after buying an additional 235,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 451,967 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,158,000 after buying an additional 234,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.14, for a total value of $699,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,593.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total value of $945,958.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $218.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.10 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $255.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.94.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

