Girard Partners LTD. Buys New Stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,828,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Flowserve from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flowserve to $50.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

FLS stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $952.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

