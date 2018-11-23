Genuine Parts (GPC) Stake Lessened by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises about 2.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $83,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9,752.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 387,870 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/genuine-parts-gpc-stake-lessened-by-crawford-investment-counsel-inc.html.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.