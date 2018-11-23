General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,287,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 71,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,298 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Morningstar set a $15.70 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

NYSE GE opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

