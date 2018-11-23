General Electric (GE) PT Set at $13.70 by Morningstar

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been assigned a $13.70 price target by equities researchers at Morningstar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morningstar’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.39.
In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 357,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.
Featured Article: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.