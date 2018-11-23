General Electric (GE) PT Set at $13.70 by Morningstar

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been assigned a $13.70 price target by equities researchers at Morningstar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morningstar’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 357,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

