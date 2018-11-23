GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.53 ($35.49).

Shares of ETR G1A traded down €2.43 ($2.83) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €23.62 ($27.47). 1,808,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 12 month high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

