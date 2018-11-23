Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Stake Lowered by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co lowered its holdings in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,305 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Gannett were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,997,000 after acquiring an additional 570,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gannett by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,223,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,696,000 after acquiring an additional 829,856 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gannett by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,176,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,819,000 after acquiring an additional 114,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gannett by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,288,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after acquiring an additional 129,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 0.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,310,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Gannett from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $17.00 target price on Gannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gannett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of GCI opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.83. Gannett Co Inc has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.60 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

