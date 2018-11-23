Gamida Cell (GMDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.56

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze.

About Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

