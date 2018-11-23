Gainer (GNR) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Gainer (CURRENCY:GNR) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Gainer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Gainer has a market cap of $532,644.00 and approximately $449.00 worth of Gainer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gainer has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gainer alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00022192 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00039603 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010201 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00005773 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Gainer Coin Profile

Gainer (CRYPTO:GNR) uses the hashing algorithm. Gainer’s total supply is 12,417,308 coins and its circulating supply is 10,442,691 coins. The official website for Gainer is www.gainercoin.com . Gainer’s official Twitter account is @GainerCoin

Gainer Coin Trading

Gainer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gainer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gainer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gainer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gainer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gainer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.