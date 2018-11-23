Foran Mining (FOM) Given a C$1.59 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.59 price objective on Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE FOM traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,538. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.62.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, Canada. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 30 claims covering an area of 20,382 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

