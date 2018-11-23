Fluidigm (FLDM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 50.46% and a negative return on equity of 86.00%. The company had revenue of $28.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Research analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluidigm news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 47,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $360,648.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 122,180 shares of company stock worth $910,163. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter worth about $117,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 64.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

