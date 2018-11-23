Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 10,198 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,093,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 121.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 238,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 130,674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Entergy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,333,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 788,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,989,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Entergy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 7,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $173,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $71.95 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 10,198 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund-sells-10198-shares-of-entergy-co-etr.html.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.