Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.95 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,531 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 98,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.02%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

