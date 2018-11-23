Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $26.50 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 43,460 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 219,195 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,721 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 87,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 183,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $55.27 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on QUALCOMM to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $54,165.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

