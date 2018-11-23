Five Below (FIVE) Shares Gap Down to $103.88

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.56, but opened at $103.88. Five Below shares last traded at $105.38, with a volume of 18525 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Five Below from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Five Below to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.82 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,079.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $416,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,022. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $855,199,000 after buying an additional 322,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,578,000 after buying an additional 1,168,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,074,000 after buying an additional 1,131,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,018,000 after buying an additional 166,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,413,000 after buying an additional 97,882 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

