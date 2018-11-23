First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,799 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 35.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7,076.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,089,000 after acquiring an additional 499,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

NHI stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. National Health Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 14.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 53.15%. The company had revenue of $74.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

