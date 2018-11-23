First Trust Advisors LP Buys 8,768 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Polaris Industries worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,754,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,068,000 after acquiring an additional 154,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,309,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 9,266.6% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 773,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 765,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.23.

PII opened at $94.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/first-trust-advisors-lp-buys-8768-shares-of-polaris-industries-inc-pii.html.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.