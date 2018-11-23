First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 714 Shares of Cimpress NV (CMPR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 102.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 20.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 55.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cimpress by 8.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barrington Research set a $165.00 price target on shares of Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. Cimpress NV has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $171.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.04.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $588.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $108,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cornelis David Arends acquired 400 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.41 per share, with a total value of $45,764.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $68,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

