First Data (FDC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDC. Wedbush increased their target price on First Data from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Data to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Data in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Data from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.04.

Get First Data alerts:

FDC opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. First Data has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.94.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Data will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other First Data news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $3,898,013.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 484,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $654,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,591.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,718 shares of company stock valued at $6,723,705. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of First Data in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Data by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Data in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.