Financial Analysis: EPAM Systems (EPAM) vs. PDF Solutions (PDFS)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 8.60% 19.19% 15.16% PDF Solutions -7.79% -3.61% -3.20%

90.0% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EPAM Systems and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 4 11 0 2.73 PDF Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

EPAM Systems currently has a consensus price target of $140.27, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.34%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than EPAM Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EPAM Systems and PDF Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $1.45 billion 4.51 $72.76 million $2.85 42.48 PDF Solutions $101.87 million 2.72 -$1.33 million ($0.04) -214.75

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPAM Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats PDF Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration. The company provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, component design and integration, quality assurance and testing, deployment, performance tuning, support and maintenance, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting and cross-platform migration, and documentation. It also offers application testing services, including software application testing, testing for enterprise IT, and consulting services; application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services comprising application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. In addition, it provides enterprise information management services. It serves customers in financial service, travel and consumer, software, hi-tech, media and entertainment, and life sciences and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

