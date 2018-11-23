Federated Investors (FII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Further, the company’s earnings surprise history is decent, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. In the third quarter, higher assets under management (AUM) and revenues were recorded. Notably, the acquisition of Hermes in July 2018 brought along complementary global investment strategies and distribution capabilities, from which the company is expected to keep reaping benefits. Also, Federated has inked strategic deals over the years that have helped it expand globally. However, consistent increase in expenses due to strict compliance measures remains a major concern. Nevertheless, its top line continues to get support from the rise in interest rates and increasing AUM.”

Get Federated Investors alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Investors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.79.

FII stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. Federated Investors has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $308.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

In other Federated Investors news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $35,459.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $251,364.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 541,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,477,561.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,712 shares of company stock worth $291,790 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 16.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 12.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 132,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federated Investors (FII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.