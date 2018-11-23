Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federal Realty have outperformed its industry in three months’ time. Additionally, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company experienced rise in property operating income and lease rollover for comparable properties in the third quarter. It also raised its guidance for 2018. Notably, Federal Realty’s premium retail real estate assets, diverse tenant base and focus on mixed used properties position it for long-term growth. Its strong balance sheet augurs well for growth endeavors. Nevertheless, shrinking footfall at malls, store closures and bankruptcy of retailers are likely to continue to dampen the performance of this retail REIT in the near term. Furthermore, rate hike adds to its woes.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRT. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $146.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.38.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.00. 37,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $134.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $229.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.71 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $128,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

