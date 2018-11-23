Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $793,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $41.70 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

