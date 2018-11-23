Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 30,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 249,186 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 176,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 175,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 143,104 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $103.31 on Friday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.72 and a 52-week high of $116.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.461 per share. This is an increase from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

